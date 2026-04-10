Legal Battle Over Trump's New Tariffs: A Clash in Trade Policies

A U.S. trade court reviewed the legality of a 10% global import tax introduced by former President Donald Trump on Friday, amidst opposition from multiple Democratic-led states and small businesses. They contend the tariffs circumvent a previous U.S. Supreme Court decision that nullified most of Trump's other tariffs.

The hearing, conducted by a panel of three judges at the U.S. Court of International Trade, saw Oregon's lawyer, Brian Marshall, urging the judges to halt the tariffs before they naturally expire in 150 days, to prevent Trump from potentially extending them indefinitely under various laws.

According to Marshall, the tariffs rely on obsolete authority intended to protect the U.S. dollar from depreciation during the 1970s when it was exchangeable for gold reserves. He argued that Trump cannot reapply this authority to tackle routine trade deficits, as it was initially meant for significant 'balance-of-payments deficits.'

Trump has vigorously integrated tariffs into his foreign policy strategy, asserting comprehensive authority to implement them sans Congressional approval. The administration justified the global tariffs as a legitimate solution to the persistent trade deficit, which they claim results from the U.S. importing more than it exports. White House spokesperson Kush Desai emphasized that President Trump is exercising his executive powers legally granted by Congress to address the nation's balance of payments crisis.

Invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, Trump has enacted these duties during times of considerable balance-of-payments deficits to prevent the U.S. dollar's depreciation. However, states and businesses argue these measures address only short-term monetary crises, whereas routine trade deficits do not equate to 'balance-of-payments deficits.'

The announcement of these tariffs on February 20, coincided with a Supreme Court decision that rejected Trump's previous broad tariff impositions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), determining that the Act did not grant the power he purported. The lawsuits do not contest other Trump tariffs enacted under more conventional legal frameworks, including tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports.