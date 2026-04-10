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Congress Calls for Unified Approach to India's Global Role

The Congress urged the BJP-led government to work with the opposition to restore India's role as a credible voice for peace, emphasizing a unified national approach. The party praised the US-Iran ceasefire as a step towards lasting peace and criticized the current administration's diplomatic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:03 IST
Congress Calls for Unified Approach to India's Global Role
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The Congress party has called on the BJP-led central government to collaborate with the opposition, emphasizing a unified approach to bolster India's historic standing as a voice for peace on the global stage.

The party commended the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, viewing it as essential to fostering renewed diplomacy and eventual peace in West Asia. Congress also criticized actions violating international laws, noting the moral imperatives outlined by global agreements like the Geneva Conventions.

Addressing India's geopolitical standing, Congress pointed out the undermining of India's energy security and its strained regional ties, urging a recalibration of India's foreign policy in line with its foundational values to maintain its influence within the Global South.

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