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Patidar and Iyer Propel RCB to Thrilling 201 Run Total Against RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer spearheaded a resilient comeback to post a commanding 201/8 against Rajasthan Royals in the rain-delayed IPL 2026 match. Despite early wickets, Patidar's half-century and Iyer's explosive finish lifted RCB to a challenging total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:02 IST
Patidar and Iyer Propel RCB to Thrilling 201 Run Total Against RR
Rajat Patidar batting (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a gripping encounter at Guwahati, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) displayed remarkable resilience against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League 2026. RCB, captained by Rajat Patidar, overcame early setbacks to post an imposing 201/8 while batting first, despite a rain-delayed start on Friday.

Winning the toss, RR opted to bowl first, immediately putting RCB under pressure with Jofra Archer's sensational spell. Archer dismissed Phil Salt with the opening delivery and struck again to remove Devdutt Padikkal. Despite Virat Kohli's explosive 32 off 16, Ravi Bishnoi curtailed his innings, leaving RCB stumbling at 62/4 within seven overs.

Amidst the collapse, Patidar anchored the innings with a composed 63 off 40 balls, including crucial boundaries that revitalized RCB's prospects. His partnership with Venkatesh Iyer, who added a swift 29* off 15 balls, ensured a formidable total. RCB's resilience and late surge ultimately set an uphill challenge for Rajasthan, with Archer, Bishnoi, and Sharma leading their bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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