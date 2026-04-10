HAL Heritage Centre Unveils Futuristic Makeover
The HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum, India's pioneering aerospace museum, has reopened after extensive modernization. It now features advanced aviation exhibits, immersive installations, and interactive experiences, making it a dynamic destination that celebrates Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's legacy and innovation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leap forward, the HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum reopened its doors today, unveiling a pioneering redesign aimed at offering a dynamic visitor experience. The ceremony was led by D K Sunil, CMD of HAL, accompanied by key directors and senior officers of the organization. The public will be able to witness these advancements from April 13.
Originally established in 2001 and renowned as India's first aerospace museum, the institution stands as a landmark in Bengaluru. The museum's transformation features state-of-the-art installations, such as a life-size Hindustan Turbo Fan Engine replica, a 3D anamorphic runway, kinetic displays, and a hologram fan exhibit. At its core, 'Wings of Bharat,' a sensory-rich show, commemorates HAL's outstanding contributions to the nation.
Additional features include highly detailed 3D models of HAL's aviation and space innovations, interactive digital content, and a flight simulator experience. Outdoor exhibits showcase life-sized historic aircraft, while engaging activities and advanced technologies promise to captivate both young and seasoned aerospace enthusiasts. Located on Old Airport Road, Marathahalli, Bangalore, the museum is open daily to immerse visitors in the spirit of Indian aviation excellence.
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