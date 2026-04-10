Bihar Police Crack Major Gold Heist with Arrests and Recoveries

In a significant breakthrough, Bihar police arrested three individuals linked to a major gold robbery, securing 5.79 kg of the stolen gold. The arrests came as a result of a joint operation conducted with the special task force in the capital's Khagaul area.

The crime occurred on April 4 near Danapur railway station, where the culprits, posing as customs officials, intercepted employees transporting gold. The victims were forced into a car and later abandoned, while the suspects made off with the gold.

Alongside the gold, cash and vehicles used in the crime were seized. Ongoing efforts are aimed at apprehending additional suspects and retrieving more stolen items, police stated.