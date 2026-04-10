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Bihar Police Crack Major Gold Heist with Arrests and Recoveries

Bihar police, during a collaborative operation with the special task force, arrested three individuals involved in a gold robbery, recovering 5.79 kg of gold and other valuables. The crime, which took place near Danapur railway station, involved impersonating customs officials and intimidating victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:28 IST
Bihar Police Crack Major Gold Heist with Arrests and Recoveries
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  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Bihar police arrested three individuals linked to a major gold robbery, securing 5.79 kg of the stolen gold. The arrests came as a result of a joint operation conducted with the special task force in the capital's Khagaul area.

The crime occurred on April 4 near Danapur railway station, where the culprits, posing as customs officials, intercepted employees transporting gold. The victims were forced into a car and later abandoned, while the suspects made off with the gold.

Alongside the gold, cash and vehicles used in the crime were seized. Ongoing efforts are aimed at apprehending additional suspects and retrieving more stolen items, police stated.

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