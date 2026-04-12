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Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur dismantled 21 illegal bunkers in Ukhrul district and intercepted 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Tengnoupal. The action followed the shooting of a BSF personnel. Arms, including pistols and IEDs, were seized during operations, underscoring ongoing regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:20 IST
Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur
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  • India

Security forces in Manipur have dismantled 21 illegal bunkers in Ukhrul district, where a BSF personnel was fatally shot, according to a police statement released Sunday.

On Saturday, operations in Sikibung and Mongkot Chepu villages, under Litan police station, led to the destruction of 14 and seven bunkers, respectively. Eleven empty cartridge shells were recovered from the scene.

Additionally, 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized in Tengnoupal district's Moreh area. The police also confiscated two pistols and combat uniforms, highlighting significant security issues in the region.

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