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Punjab's New Bounty Plan: Informants Turn Crime-Fighters

The Punjab government has introduced a reward policy to incentivize informants for sharing credible information about criminals. Rewards range between Rs 1 lakh to over Rs 2 lakh. This policy is part of a campaign called 'Gangstran Te Vaar,' aiming to curb criminal activities by involving the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:41 IST
Punjab's New Bounty Plan: Informants Turn Crime-Fighters
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is taking new steps to combat crime by rolling out an innovative reward policy. Informants stand to receive rewards between Rs 1 lakh and over Rs 2 lakh for providing credible information about criminals.

Under the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, Punjab Police have been authorized to issue rewards accordingly. Senior police officials are empowered to sanction various reward amounts as part of this initiative.

Authorities say this policy aims to engage the public in curbing gangster activities within the state. Since the drive started, Punjab Police have conducted over 56,000 raids, resulting in nearly 20,000 arrests. Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban emphasized the significant role of public participation in the effort to create a crime-free state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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