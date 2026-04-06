Nuh Police Clamp Down on Cyber Criminals

Nuh Police have successfully arrested three suspects involved in creating fake social media profiles for cyber fraud, as per official reports on Monday.

The accused, Mursaleem and Javed from Nuh, along with Yusuf from Palwal, were found in possession of five fake SIM cards and three mobile phones on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar indicated that a sustained initiative against cybercrime is underway, with crime branch and Cyber Police teams diligently patrolling and acting on strategic information. The operation culminated in arrests at separate locations, as the campaign against cyber criminals intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)