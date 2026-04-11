Yogi Adityanath: Commemorating Legacy Amid Cross-Border Challenges

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a scathing statement against Pakistan, terming it a 'sinner' destined for further disintegration. He remarked this during an event in Miyanpur, where he granted land ownership rights to families displaced from Bangladesh.

The chief minister announced the renaming of Miyanpur to Ravindra Nagar and reflected on the injustices faced by minorities in neighboring countries. He emphasized India's role as a refuge for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who were marginalized and persecuted.

Adityanath laid foundation stones for projects amounting to ₹417 crore in various constituencies and criticized the Congress for ignoring these displaced families. Highlighting the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' mantra of PM Modi, he underscored how India respects cultural and religious tolerance, ensuring dignity for all.