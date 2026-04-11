Modi's Citizenship Assurance: BJP's Promise to Refugees in Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured expedited citizenship for Matua, Namasudra, and other refugee communities under CAA if BJP gains power in West Bengal. He criticized the TMC for failing to protect refugees and vowed to combat illegal immigration, promising transparency on TMC's alleged corruption and offering enhanced welfare measures.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to expedite citizenship for Matua, Namasudra, and other refugee communities under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the state election.
Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of neglecting refugee interests and fostering illegal immigration, Modi positioned the BJP as the true protectors of these communities, promising to clamp down on both illegal immigrants and those who aid them.
Further, Modi unveiled the BJP's intentions to scrutinize TMC's alleged corruption, promising transparency through a 'white paper,' while offering welfare initiatives such as a monthly allowance for women and support for farmers, all amidst accusations of TMC negligence.
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- Modi
- West Bengal
- BJP
- CAA
- refugees
- TMC
- illegal immigration
- corruption
- citizenship
- welfare
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