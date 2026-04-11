Violence Strikes: MBA Student Stabbed at Mumbai Hip-Hop Festival
An MBA student was injured in a stabbing incident at a hip-hop festival in Mumbai. The attack occurred at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex. The student from Sion was treated for superficial wounds. Authorities are investigating, and a case is being registered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:41 IST
- Country:
- India
An MBA student became the victim of a stabbing incident during a hip-hop and youth culture festival in Mumbai on Saturday, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded at the MMRDA Grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex, where the student from Sion was assaulted with a sharp object by an unidentified individual.
Fortunately, the injuries were not severe, and the student received immediate medical attention. Subsequently, he filed a complaint, and authorities have initiated the process to register a case, a senior official confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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