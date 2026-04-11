Violence Strikes: MBA Student Stabbed at Mumbai Hip-Hop Festival

An MBA student became the victim of a stabbing incident during a hip-hop and youth culture festival in Mumbai on Saturday, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded at the MMRDA Grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex, where the student from Sion was assaulted with a sharp object by an unidentified individual.

Fortunately, the injuries were not severe, and the student received immediate medical attention. Subsequently, he filed a complaint, and authorities have initiated the process to register a case, a senior official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)