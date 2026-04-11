Tragic Blaze: Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Alipur

In a tragic incident, two young men lost their lives in a fiery motorcycle accident late Friday night near Alipur village. The police have identified the victims as Rahul and Rajkamal. Their motorcycle caught fire after being struck hard by a speeding, unidentified vehicle.

Speaking about the incident, Amarjeet Singh, in charge of the Bahadrabad Police Station, described the collision as severe, causing the motorcycle to become engulfed in flames. The impact was so catastrophic that both youths perished at the scene.

After the tragic event, locals struggled to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage. Meanwhile, the driver responsible for the crash fled the scene immediately. Law enforcement agencies are actively reviewing nearby CCTV footage to locate and apprehend the suspect.