Drone Attacks Break Orthodox Easter Ceasefire in Russian Regions

Two Russian border regions, Kursk and Belgorod, faced alleged attacks from Ukrainian drones despite an observed Orthodox Easter ceasefire. Reports indicate five injuries resulted from these incidents.

The announced ceasefire, set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed upon by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, began at 4 p.m. Moscow time. However, these attacks were reportedly conducted post-ceasefire.

Governors from the affected regions, posting on state-backed communication platforms, detailed the attacks. Yet, Reuters has not independently confirmed these activities, and this situation remains part of extensive peace negotiations stalled amid other geopolitical tensions.