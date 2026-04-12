Outrage Erupts Over Vandalized Ambedkar Statue in Rajasthan

A statue of B R Ambedkar was discovered damaged in Khambal village, Sirohi district, Rajasthan, sparking protests among locals.

The police reported on Sunday that the statue's hand was affected. Local authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify those behind the act.

Officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hari Singh Deval, have been on site to address tensions and pursue the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)