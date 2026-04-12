Outrage Erupts Over Vandalized Ambedkar Statue in Rajasthan
In Khambal village, Rajasthan's Sirohi district, a statue of B R Ambedkar was found damaged, leading to local protests. The statue's hand was harmed, and police are reviewing CCTV footage for suspects. Local authorities, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hari Singh Deval, responded to manage the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A statue of B R Ambedkar was discovered damaged in Khambal village, Sirohi district, Rajasthan, sparking protests among locals.
The police reported on Sunday that the statue's hand was affected. Local authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify those behind the act.
Officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hari Singh Deval, have been on site to address tensions and pursue the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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