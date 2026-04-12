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Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud operation tied to a fake online investment scheme, arresting three individuals in connection with duping a victim of Rs 47 lakh. Through in-depth investigation, several cyber fraud complaints were linked to a primary account used for transferring defrauded funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:08 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate
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In a significant bust, Delhi Police has dismantled a cyber fraud operation involving a fake online investment platform, arresting three individuals accused of swindling a victim out of Rs 47 lakh.

Investigations linked the crimes to a central account in a private firm's name, identified as a 'Layer-1' account, used to reroute the defrauded money.

The case points to a complex network, with interstate surveillance revealing a larger syndicate responsible for acquiring and utilizing bank accounts to obscure their illicit activities. Authorities continue efforts to trace and apprehend other involved members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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