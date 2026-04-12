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Tragic Betrayal: Teen Detained for Allegedly Killing Friend

A 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Jalna district has been detained for allegedly killing his 25-year-old friend, suspecting him of an illicit relationship with his mother. The crime occurred after a party when the teenager fatally attacked his friend, Nikhil Waghmare, while he was asleep. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:46 IST
Tragic Betrayal: Teen Detained for Allegedly Killing Friend
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A 17-year-old has been detained in Maharashtra's Jalna district for allegedly murdering his friend, police revealed on Sunday. The victim, 25-year-old Nikhil Waghmare, was suspected by the teenager of having an illicit relationship with his mother.

The incident occurred at Shirsawadi village on Friday after the duo partied together. Once Waghmare fell asleep, the teen reportedly slit his throat, resulting in his death at the scene, an official confirmed.

Subsequent investigations by law enforcement led to the minor's arrest as he attempted to flee. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further inquiries underway, inspector Santosh Sable of Taluka Jalna police station stated.

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