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TCS Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Stance Amid Harassment Scandal

Tata Consultancy Services upholds a zero-tolerance policy against harassment, following allegations by eight female employees of sexual harassment and coercion at its Nashik office. The police initiated an investigation, arresting seven, including a female HR manager, while TCS suspended implicated employees pending inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:34 IST
TCS Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Stance Amid Harassment Scandal
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy concerning harassment after serious allegations emerged from its Nashik office.

Eight female employees alleged sexual harassment and coercion, prompting the formation of a special investigation team by the police.

Seven individuals, including a female HR manager, were arrested as TCS suspended all implicated employees and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement.

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