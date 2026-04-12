TCS Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Stance Amid Harassment Scandal
Tata Consultancy Services upholds a zero-tolerance policy against harassment, following allegations by eight female employees of sexual harassment and coercion at its Nashik office. The police initiated an investigation, arresting seven, including a female HR manager, while TCS suspended implicated employees pending inquiry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy concerning harassment after serious allegations emerged from its Nashik office.
Eight female employees alleged sexual harassment and coercion, prompting the formation of a special investigation team by the police.
Seven individuals, including a female HR manager, were arrested as TCS suspended all implicated employees and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement.