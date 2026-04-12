Tragic Discovery: Student's Mysterious Demise in Gajapati
A 24-year-old female student's half-burnt body was found in her home in Odisha's Gajapati district. The police suspect self-immolation as the cause of death. An investigation is ongoing, with autopsy results pending, to uncover the motives behind this tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Odisha's Gajapati district, the half-burnt body of a 24-year-old female student was discovered in her home on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Paralakhemundi town while her family was away, according to the police. Law enforcement officials promptly arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
The victim, a postgraduate student at SKCG College, had recently taken exams and was awaiting her results. Initial investigations suggest suicide by self-immolation, as inflammable materials were found at the site. Further details await the investigation and autopsy findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Gajapati
- student
- body
- self-immolation
- police
- investigation
- autopsy
- Paralakhemundi
- deceased
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