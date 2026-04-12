Beed District Cracks Down on Bootleggers Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti

Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have implemented a ban on 11 habitual offenders involved in the illegal sale of liquor, restricting their access to specific areas during Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrations.

The restrictions apply to the jurisdiction of Pethbeed police station and the larger Beed tehsil during Ambedkar Jayanti, observed on April 14. This decision follows a security evaluation aimed at preventing disturbances and maintaining peace during the festivities.

The identified bootleggers have been notified through official orders, cautioning them of severe legal consequences should they breach these restrictions. The measures are part of broader efforts to secure a peaceful celebration of Ambedkar's contributions to social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)