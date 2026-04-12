Midnight Rescue: Stopping Child Trafficking En Route to Maharashtra

Authorities have rescued 163 minor boys from a train in Madhya Pradesh, suspecting they were being trafficked for labor. The children, aged between six and 13, were reportedly en route from Bihar to Maharashtra.

According to the police, initial information suggested the boys were to be laborers, although the accused claimed they were headed to a madrasa in Latur for education. The raid followed a tip-off, leading to an overnight operation intercepting eight people accused of trafficking.

Police have filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the suspects. Investigations continue as child welfare authorities provide care and contact the boys' families.