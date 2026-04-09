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Arrest Made in Latur: Dispute Over Space Leads to Tragedy

Two individuals have been apprehended for the alleged murder of Vitthal Sopan Sasane, an elderly scrap collector in Latur. Investigation revealed a dispute over sleeping space as the motive. The victim was assaulted with a wooden object and a floor tile, leading to his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:26 IST
Arrest Made in Latur: Dispute Over Space Leads to Tragedy
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Authorities in Latur have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a scrap collector. The elderly victim, identified as Vitthal Sopan Sasane, was found dead earlier this week on Ring Road.

Officers confirmed that Sasane's fatal assault followed a disagreement over a sleeping area. Om Sachin Janrao and Vaibhav alias Monya Prabhakar Munde confessed to the attack.

They allegedly used a wooden object and a floor tile as weapons. This case highlights the volatile environment faced by vulnerable populations in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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