Arrest Made in Latur: Dispute Over Space Leads to Tragedy
Two individuals have been apprehended for the alleged murder of Vitthal Sopan Sasane, an elderly scrap collector in Latur. Investigation revealed a dispute over sleeping space as the motive. The victim was assaulted with a wooden object and a floor tile, leading to his death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Latur have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a scrap collector. The elderly victim, identified as Vitthal Sopan Sasane, was found dead earlier this week on Ring Road.
Officers confirmed that Sasane's fatal assault followed a disagreement over a sleeping area. Om Sachin Janrao and Vaibhav alias Monya Prabhakar Munde confessed to the attack.
They allegedly used a wooden object and a floor tile as weapons. This case highlights the volatile environment faced by vulnerable populations in urban areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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