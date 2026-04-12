Latur College Honors Social Equality with 18-Hour Study Marathon

In Maharashtra's Latur city, students marked Social Equality Week by engaging in an 18-hour study marathon. This initiative honored the birth anniversaries of prominent Indian social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

A total of 101 students from the College of Agriculture participated, starting their study session at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Dr. Babasaheb Thombre, the college dean, emphasized the significance of time management and self-study, drawing parallels to the rigorous study habits of Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. Sanjay Gawai, former principal of another local college, highlighted the event's goal of nurturing a strong reading habit and self-learning ethos. He encouraged students to embrace at least one principle from Phule and Ambedkar, stressing the importance of original texts in the digital age. The annual event, held for 22 years, coincides with Phule's birth anniversary on April 11 and Ambedkar's on April 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)