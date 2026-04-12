Left Menu

Latur College Honors Social Equality with 18-Hour Study Marathon

Students in Latur, Maharashtra observed Social Equality Week with an 18-hour study session to honor the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The initiative, participated by 101 students, aims to promote self-study and encourage adoption of principles from these social reformers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:19 IST
Latur College Honors Social Equality with 18-Hour Study Marathon
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Latur city, students marked Social Equality Week by engaging in an 18-hour study marathon. This initiative honored the birth anniversaries of prominent Indian social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

A total of 101 students from the College of Agriculture participated, starting their study session at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Dr. Babasaheb Thombre, the college dean, emphasized the significance of time management and self-study, drawing parallels to the rigorous study habits of Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. Sanjay Gawai, former principal of another local college, highlighted the event's goal of nurturing a strong reading habit and self-learning ethos. He encouraged students to embrace at least one principle from Phule and Ambedkar, stressing the importance of original texts in the digital age. The annual event, held for 22 years, coincides with Phule's birth anniversary on April 11 and Ambedkar's on April 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

 India
2
Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

 Hungary
3
Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

 India
4
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026