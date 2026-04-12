Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening India-Europe Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri commenced his diplomatic journey in Paris, marking the initial phase of his two-nation visit aimed at discussing pivotal global and regional developments.

During his three-day visit to Paris and Berlin, Misri will engage in high-level talks with French and German officials focusing on defense, civil nuclear energy, digital innovations, and people-to-people exchanges. This visit underscores the sustained connectivity between India and Europe following Macron's February 2026 visit to India.

Amid the ongoing geopolitical shifts, Misri's discussions are expected to highlight the West Asia crisis's implications for energy security, emphasizing the criticality of collective international cooperation.