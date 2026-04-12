Rachel Reeves to Unveil Energy Cost Strategy Amid Iran Conflict

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is poised to announce her strategy for aiding businesses grappling with soaring energy costs due to the continuing conflict in Iran. In an article for the Sunday Times, Reeves expressed frustration over the lack of a strategic response from the U.S. and Israel regarding Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passageway.

With Britain feeling the economic impact of the conflict, the government has been cautious, waiting to see how the situation develops before providing broad-based support to affected businesses and households. As negotiations for peace in Pakistan proved unsuccessful, Reeves committed to sharing further details on assisting businesses in managing costs and boosting UK competitiveness.

This week, Reeves will participate in International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, where she will discuss ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz with international partners. Emphasizing the potential impact of the Iran conflict on British families and businesses, Reeves reiterated the importance of an immediate ceasefire, while stressing that any consumer energy bill support will be selectively applied based on income.