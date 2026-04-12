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Rishikesh Camp Operator's Arrest: A Tale of Assault and Chaos

Dushyant Singh, an operator at a camp in Shivpuri, Rishikesh, was arrested after allegedly assaulting tourists from Delhi following their request to lower a DJ system's volume. The incident occurred at 'Camp Haveli' and unfolded as the tourists were heading to bed, leading to a police complaint and subsequent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:35 IST
Rishikesh Camp Operator's Arrest: A Tale of Assault and Chaos
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  • Country:
  • India

A camp operator in Rishikesh was apprehended for allegedly attacking tourists from Delhi. The accused, Dushyant Singh, hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and was charged following a complaint by a tourist named Deepak Soni.

The incident took place at 'Camp Haveli' on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, according to local police. The altercation began when the tourists requested a reduction in the volume of a DJ system at the camp.

Inspector Pradeep Chauhan reported that the confrontation escalated when Singh allegedly led an assault on the tourists after their request, involving three other associates in the attack.

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