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Uttar Pradesh Unveils Robust Labour Reforms

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced comprehensive reforms to improve labour welfare, including mandatory double overtime pay and timely wages in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Measures also focus on weekly holidays, women's safety, and transparent wage payments, setting a model for labour practices in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Robust Labour Reforms
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In a significant move to enhance labour welfare, the Uttar Pradesh government has mandated double overtime pay and timely worker compensation in Gautam Buddha Nagar. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for improved industrial relations.

District Magistrate Meha Roopam emphasized the importance of safeguarding workers' rights, instructing industrial units to comply with new rules such as assured weekly holidays and compensation for Sunday work at double the regular rate. Additionally, salary payments must be completed by the 10th of each month, bolstering financial transparency.

Reforms also extend to women's workplace safety, mandating internal complaint committees and grievance redressal systems. These measures aim to set new standards in statewide labour welfare, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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