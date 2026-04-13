Supreme Court Seeks Response on MSP Calculation Plea
The Supreme Court has requested feedback from the Centre and other parties on a plea advocating for state input on calculating minimum support prices for crops. The petition emphasizes fair procurement of crops at MSP, urging authorities to consider exact cultivation costs and ensure fair support for farmers.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday called for feedback from the Centre and related bodies concerning a plea that advocates for considering state proposals in determining the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued notices to relevant parties, including the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, requesting their response on this critical issue.
Representing the petitioners, Advocate Prashant Bhushan stressed that this plea highlights a significant issue affecting farmers nationwide, urging authorities to ensure full procurement of all notified crops and emphasize exact cultivation cost assessments for MSP calculations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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