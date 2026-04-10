Madhya Pradesh Farmers Celebrate Lucrative Wheat Procurement at Government Centers

In Madhya Pradesh, the procurement of wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has kicked off — a move met with enthusiasm from farmers who have found the pricing and arrangements at procurement centers satisfactory. Starting from April 9, the state government is offering an enticing bonus of Rs 40 on top of the Indian government's MSP of Rs 2,585 per quintal, bringing the total to Rs 2,625 per quintal.

The procurement process has already started at Udaram Aswani Warehouse in Kolukhedi, Bhopal, drawing farmers from areas like Kajlas and Bhauri. Ramswaroop Mewada, a Barkheda farmer, expressed contentment, comparing the favorable government rate to the lower mandi prices of Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,300 per quintal observed earlier. He noted the excellent facilities including proper weighing and stacking arrangements.

Farmers also commended the procurement centers for provisions like shaded areas, seating, and cool drinking water. Manohar, a farmer from Bakania village, praised the improvements over past arrangements, despite minor delays. Warehouse operator Ravi Kumar Aswani mentioned the efficient slot management favoring small farmers first, as the facility anticipates handling up to 200 trolleys by day's end. The warehouse dedicated approximately 10,000 metric tonnes for wheat storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)