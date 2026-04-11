Haryana Government Ensures Transparent Grain Procurement for Farmers
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini stressed government dedication to transparent, farmer-friendly grain procurement. At Babain grain market, he reviewed the wheat procurement process, and highlighted the implementation of a three-tier crop verification system. Recognizing efforts, he honored a farmer, emphasizing state commitment to safeguard farmers' interests.
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On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring transparent grain procurement processes to benefit farmers. Speaking at the Babain grain market in Kurukshetra district, Saini reviewed the wheat procurement operations and interacted with farmers about the challenges they might face while bringing their crops to mandis.
The Chief Minister highlighted the introduction of a three-tier crop verification system designed to match produce with registered crop details, thereby ensuring transparency in the procurement process. He emphasized the government's focus on protecting farmers' interests, claiming that nodal officers were positioned in each mandi, and senior officials and political figures are actively monitoring operations at multiple levels.
As a gesture of appreciation, Saini honored Dharamchand, a farmer from Hamidpur village, by presenting him with a shawl upon the sale of his wheat. He assured that deputy commissioners are closely overseeing district-level procurement, with ministers and MLAs conducting regular visits to mantain efficiency and to prevent any inconvenience to the farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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