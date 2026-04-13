A Historic Leap: Women's Reservation Act Amendment Nears Passage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Indian Parliament is on the verge of creating history as it prepares to amend the Women's Reservation Act this week, scheduled for implementation in 2029.

Addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan,' Modi emphasized that the law will embody visions of the past while fulfilling future goals.

The amendment aims to reserve one-third of parliamentary seats for women, significantly altering India's legislative landscape. Parliament will discuss the changes on April 16, 17, and 18 during a special session, marking an important step towards gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)