I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass amendment to Women's Reservation Act: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:50 IST
- Country:
- India
I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass amendment to Women's Reservation Act: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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