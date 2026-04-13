Illegal Sand Mining: Arrests and Political Ties in Forest Guard's Murder

Two individuals have been detained for their alleged roles in the murder of forest guard Harkesh Gurjar, who was killed during an operation to combat illegal sand mining in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. According to police, Gurjar was tragically run over by a tractor-trolley used in the illicit activity.

Authorities apprehended suspects Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan over the weekend, with ongoing efforts to capture the main suspect, Vinod Kori. The tractor-trolley in question is registered to Bhanwar Lal Meena, who claims to have sold the vehicle to the accused.

Chauhan, a local minister of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and Tomar, vice-president of their political unit, are under investigation. Meanwhile, the case has reached the Supreme Court in connection to wider illegal sand mining activities threatening National Chambal Sanctuary's environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)