Court Sends Ex-IAS Officer Subodh Agarwal to Police Remand

A former IAS officer, Subodh Agarwal, has been placed in police remand for three days amid allegations of his involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, which reportedly involves multiple crores. The court agreed to the Anti-Corruption Bureau's request for custody, albeit reducing their sought duration of five days.

Speaking to the media before court proceedings, Agarwal emphasized that his presence was voluntary and that he was determined to cooperate fully with the investigation. 'I have neither surrendered nor been compelled. I have arrived on my own accord to assist,' Agarwal stated.

So far, eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission corruption case, with three others still eluding capture. Preliminary investigations have unveiled that companies, such as Ganpati Tubewells and Shyam Tubewells, provided counterfeit certificates in a governmental tender process, which officials allegedly overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)