Wage Hike Protests Turn Violent, Paralyze Traffic in Noida

In Noida, worker protests demanding wage renovations escalated into violence, causing disruption in the region. This led to public property damage and traffic chaos on Monday, with vehicles torched and commuters stranded during the morning rush hour.

The unrest, centered in factory hubs, saw workers from various industrial units pressing for salary hikes akin to those recently implemented in Haryana. The demonstrations, occurring in Phase 2 and Sector 60, soon escalated, blocking major routes like National Highway 9.

Authorities responded with increased police presence to maintain order, while officials urged the public to disregard rumors. Efforts are ongoing to counsel workers while keeping disruptions minimized, as stated by law enforcement and labor officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)