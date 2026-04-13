Wage Hike Protests Turn Violent, Paralyze Traffic in Noida
Protests by workers demanding wage hikes in Noida turned violent, leading to vandalism, stone-pelting, and the burning of vehicles, including police SUVs. Traffic was paralyzed, causing significant congestion, as workers rallied for better wage conditions similar to those in Haryana. Authorities ensured police deployment to restore order.
- Country:
- India
In Noida, worker protests demanding wage renovations escalated into violence, causing disruption in the region. This led to public property damage and traffic chaos on Monday, with vehicles torched and commuters stranded during the morning rush hour.
The unrest, centered in factory hubs, saw workers from various industrial units pressing for salary hikes akin to those recently implemented in Haryana. The demonstrations, occurring in Phase 2 and Sector 60, soon escalated, blocking major routes like National Highway 9.
Authorities responded with increased police presence to maintain order, while officials urged the public to disregard rumors. Efforts are ongoing to counsel workers while keeping disruptions minimized, as stated by law enforcement and labor officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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