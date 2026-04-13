Mumbai Court Denies Bail in Fatal BEST Bus Crash Case

A Mumbai court has denied bail to Santosh Sawant, the driver of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric bus involved in a fatal accident in December 2025.

The accident, which occurred in suburban Bhandup, resulted in four deaths and injuries to 12 others when the bus, operated by Olectra Greentech, crashed into pedestrians. Sawant, who was on trial, lacks training in operating electric vehicles.

The court pointed out the severity of the crime was exacerbated due to Sawant's inadequate knowledge and mishandling of the electric bus, rejecting his plea citing improper training as insufficient for legal exoneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)