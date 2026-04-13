At Tiruchi election rally, AIADMK chief Palaniswami assures probe into leaked audio tapes purportedly of DMK leader A Raja.
PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
At Tiruchi election rally, AIADMK chief Palaniswami assures probe into leaked audio tapes purportedly of DMK leader A Raja.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- AIADMK
- DMK
- Palaniswami
- A Raja
- election
- rally
- Tiruchi
- audio tapes
- probe
- politics
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