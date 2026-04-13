CR Park SHO Suspended Over Document Tampering
A woman SHO of CR Park was sent to police lines after a departmental inquiry confirmed she tampered with official documents. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details about the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman station house officer (SHO) from CR Park has been sent to police lines following allegations of document tampering. Official sources revealed that the allegations surfaced during an inquiry.
The inquiry, which did not disclose the SHO's name, confirmed the tampering of official documents. The SHO's suspension is part of departmental actions against such misconduct.
Further investigations are underway to delve deeper into the incident and ascertain the full extent of the situation, according to the official source.
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- official
- departmental
- inquiry
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