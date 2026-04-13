Strategic Ties: Pakistan PM's Anticipated Visit to Saudi Arabia

In a move to bolster diplomatic and military ties, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to visit Saudi Arabia upon invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The diplomatic engagement aims to discuss key regional and international developments.

This anticipated visit follows recent discussions in Islamabad between the two countries' highest officials since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. The talks also coincide with a US-Iran ceasefire, set to end six weeks of violence impacting Gulf energy supplies.

Focusing on financial cooperation, reports indicate that Saudi Arabia and Qatar have pledged USD 5 billion in assistance for Pakistan. The visit highlights a strategic defense relationship, reinforced by the latest deployment of Pakistani military personnel and aircraft to Saudi Arabia, under a mutual defense pact signed in 2025.