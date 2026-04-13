Rajasthan Seeks Extension for Panchayat Elections Amid Challenges
The Rajasthan government has requested an extension for panchayat elections from the High Court. Citing the need for more time due to issues with the OBC Commission survey and electoral roll revision, the state claims it cannot meet the April 2026 deadline.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has approached the Jaipur bench of the High Court to seek a deferment of the panchayat elections scheduled before April 15, 2026. The plea follows the court's previous directive issued during the hearing of public interest litigations concerning election delays.
Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra highlighted that obstacles, including the pending survey by the OBC Commission and incomplete revisions of electoral rolls, have hindered timely election preparations. The government claims that these challenges necessitate an extension of the timeline.
Advocate General Rajendra presented the state's detailed application, emphasizing that as the survey by the OBC Commission and the revision of the SEC's electoral rolls are intensive and time-consuming, more time is needed to comply with the court's orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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