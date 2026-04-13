Escaped Custody Tragedy Spurs Protests in Modinagar
Tensions sparked in Modinagar after an outsourcer, Amit Chowdhry, died in a crash post police custody escape. Villagers demand action against police for alleged negligence. Heavy police presence has been deployed. An investigation is underway, with some police officers already suspended for their roles in the incident.
- Country:
- India
A man named Amit Chowdhry succumbed to injuries after a police custody escape ended in a fatal crash in Modinagar, sparking tensions among villagers demanding action against police negligence.
Outsourced Patla Nagar Panchayat employee, Chowdhry, died post-collision on April 7, prompting locals to converge on a Ghaziabad hospital, demanding murder charges against involved officers. The situation has seen increased police presence to ensure order.
Authorities report that investigations are in progress. Deputy Commissioner ordered the suspension of several police officers, while scrutiny on additional personnel continues. Further actions hinge on ongoing probe outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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