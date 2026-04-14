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Bihar's Political Shift: BJP to Form First-Ever Government

Bihar is on the verge of a political transformation as Nitish Kumar prepares to resign as Chief Minister, paving the way for the state's first BJP-led government. With the BJP holding the majority in the state assembly, a new leader will be elected to guide the government formation with NDA allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:44 IST
Bihar's Political Shift: BJP to Form First-Ever Government
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Bihar is poised for a significant political transformation as the state's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, sets to resign on Tuesday. His departure marks the advent of the first-ever BJP-led government in Bihar, a historic shift in the state's political landscape.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, boasting the majority with 89 seats in the 243-member assembly, will convene to elect a new leader. This gathering aims to solidify leadership within the National Democratic Alliance, incorporating JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party, and others. By the day's end, the new formation will approach the governor to establish its government officially.

Despite the transition, JD(U) leaders hope Nitish Kumar retains influence. They also anticipate a significant role for Kumar's son, Nishant, in the upcoming administration. Some speculate a surprising appointment for the Chief Minister's position, akin to recent developments in other states.

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