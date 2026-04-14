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Gehlot Calls for Presidential Intervention Over Delayed Elections

Ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in the state's failure to conduct panchayat and urban local body elections, accusing the ruling government of undermining Ambedkar's constitutional principles. He critiqued the BJP for celebrating Ambedkar while neglecting to uphold democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:14 IST
Gehlot Calls for Presidential Intervention Over Delayed Elections
Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu, following the state's inability to hold panchayat and urban local body elections as mandated by the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Addressing reporters at his Civil Lines residence, Gehlot sharply criticized the current government, led by the BJP, for its failure to implement the democratic process in a timely manner. He questioned the government's moral authority to remain in power, asserting that their actions contradict Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's constitutional principles. The former chief minister accused the BJP of paying lip service to Ambedkar's legacy.

Citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's slogan, "Save the Constitution," Gehlot underscored the perceived erosion of democracy and urged immediate action to conduct the overdue elections. He emphasized that holding these elections are vital for preserving the integrity of Ambedkar's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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