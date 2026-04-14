SA Calls for Renewed Global Solidarity at UN Population Summit Amid Rising Inequality

South Africa has issued a strong call for renewed global cooperation and inclusive development, urging world leaders to act collectively in addressing widening inequalities and the transformative impact of technology on societies. The appeal was made at the 59th session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development (CPD59) currently underway in New York.

Delivering the country’s official statement, Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Steve Letsike, positioned South Africa at the forefront of global conversations on population dynamics, emphasising the urgent need to align demographic realities with sustainable development goals in an increasingly complex and digital world.

A Critical Moment for Global Development Policy

The CPD59 session, convened under the theme “Population, Technology and Research in the Context of Sustainable Development,” brings together policymakers, researchers and global leaders to examine how demographic trends and technological advancements are reshaping development trajectories.

Letsike highlighted that the world is at a pivotal juncture, where rapid technological change, shifting population structures, and deepening inequality are converging to redefine economic and social systems.

“We are working together and convening at this important session guided by the Programme of Action and the Living Global Compact, which continues to steer our shared pursuit of dignity, equality and sustainable development,” she said.

South Africa’s Unique Demographic Reality

South Africa’s intervention drew particular attention to its dual demographic profile, characterised by both a large youth population and a steadily growing ageing population. With a median age of 28, the country faces the dual challenge of creating opportunities for young people while preparing for the long-term needs of older citizens.

“This reminds us that development cannot be fragmented — it must be approached across the full life cycle, anchored in human dignity,” Letsike emphasised.

This life-cycle approach, she noted, is essential for building resilient societies that can respond to evolving economic and social pressures.

Addressing Historical Inequalities in a Modern Context

Letsike underscored that South Africa’s development challenges are deeply shaped by the enduring legacies of apartheid, patriarchy, and structural economic exclusion. These historical inequalities continue to influence access to education, healthcare, technology, and economic participation.

In response, the government has adopted an intersectional policy framework that targets disparities across multiple dimensions, including race, gender, class, disability, geography, and sexuality.

“Our response as government is deliberate and inclusive, grounded in intersectional justice and our constitutional commitment to substantive equality,” she said.

Technology as Both Opportunity and Risk

A key focus of South Africa’s message was the role of technology as a double-edged sword—offering unprecedented opportunities for development while also posing risks of exclusion and harm.

Letsike warned that without deliberate policy intervention, digital divides could deepen existing inequalities, particularly for vulnerable and marginalised communities.

South Africa is actively leveraging technology to:

Improve public service delivery and governance systems

Expand access to healthcare, education and social services

Promote participation in the digital economy

At the same time, the country is strengthening its legal frameworks, including data protection and cybercrime legislation, to safeguard users and ensure ethical digital governance.

Investing in Human Capital and Innovation

Central to South Africa’s development strategy is a strong emphasis on human capital development, particularly in the fields of science, technology, innovation and research.

Letsike highlighted targeted initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of women and young people in STEM sectors, positioning them as key drivers of future economic growth and innovation.

“Our response as government is focused on investing in human capability and capital, while ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said.

Sexual and Reproductive Health: A Core Priority

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed South Africa’s firm stance on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), describing them as “non-negotiable” pillars of sustainable development.

“We recognise bodily autonomy, access to information and reproductive justice as fundamental to development,” she stated.

This commitment aligns with global frameworks such as the ICPD Programme of Action and reflects South Africa’s broader efforts to promote gender equality and health equity.

A Call for Ethical and Inclusive Global Action

In her closing remarks, Letsike urged the international community to take decisive steps in several key areas:

Increased investment in research and data systems

Universal access to sexual and reproductive health services

Urgent action to bridge digital divides

Strengthening ethical governance of emerging technologies

She stressed that global cooperation must be rooted in solidarity and shared responsibility, particularly in a time of geopolitical uncertainty and rapid transformation.

“We remain committed to working with all partners in the spirit of solidarity, equality and sustainability to ensure that technology serves humanity, and that no one, no community, is left behind,” she said.

Looking Ahead: Outcomes of CPD59

The week-long CPD59 session, led by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is expected to produce key policy outcomes, including:

Adoption of resolutions guiding global population and development priorities

Determination of the theme for CPD61

Finalisation of the agenda for CPD60

The session also features high-impact side events exploring how data-driven research and emerging technologies are revolutionising approaches to population dynamics worldwide.

As global leaders deliberate on these issues, South Africa’s message stands out as a call for inclusive, ethical and human-centred development, placing dignity and equality at the core of the global agenda.