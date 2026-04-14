Italy Suspends Defence Cooperation with Israel Amid Tensions
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of a defence agreement with Israel due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, marking a significant shift in policy. The decision follows criticisms over Israel's actions in Lebanon and aligns with calls from Italy's opposition parties.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced a pivotal decision to suspend the country's defence cooperation agreement with Israel. This move comes as tensions between the two nations escalate amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.
Traditionally strong allies, Italy and Israel have seen their relationship strained following recent Israeli military actions in Lebanon which have drawn international criticism. In a notable incident, Israeli forces fired warning shots at Italian troops in Lebanon, intensifying diplomatic frictions.
The suspension of the defence agreement reflects mounting pressure from Italy's opposition parties, who have advocated for this action. The original memorandum, signed in 2003, was set for automatic renewal unless otherwise decided, illustrating a significant policy shift by Meloni's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict
Global Flight Disruptions Worsen Amid Middle East Conflicts
Giorgia Meloni Advocates for Peace and Economic Stability
Qantas Airways Faces Volatile Jet Fuel Market Amid Middle East Conflict
Global Economic Ripple: Fuel and Fertilizer Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict