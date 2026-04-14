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Italy Suspends Defence Cooperation with Israel Amid Tensions

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of a defence agreement with Israel due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, marking a significant shift in policy. The decision follows criticisms over Israel's actions in Lebanon and aligns with calls from Italy's opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:26 IST
Italy Suspends Defence Cooperation with Israel Amid Tensions
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Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced a pivotal decision to suspend the country's defence cooperation agreement with Israel. This move comes as tensions between the two nations escalate amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

Traditionally strong allies, Italy and Israel have seen their relationship strained following recent Israeli military actions in Lebanon which have drawn international criticism. In a notable incident, Israeli forces fired warning shots at Italian troops in Lebanon, intensifying diplomatic frictions.

The suspension of the defence agreement reflects mounting pressure from Italy's opposition parties, who have advocated for this action. The original memorandum, signed in 2003, was set for automatic renewal unless otherwise decided, illustrating a significant policy shift by Meloni's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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