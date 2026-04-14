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China's Naming Controversy: The Tussle Over Arunachal Pradesh

China has announced new territorial names for regions in Arunachal Pradesh, a move contested by India as a violation of its sovereignty. The dispute underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations, complicating efforts toward improved relations. China's stance remains firm, calling the area part of its territory, Zangnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:26 IST
China's Naming Controversy: The Tussle Over Arunachal Pradesh
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China asserted on Tuesday that its diplomatic strategy towards India remains unchanged, even as it faced criticism for issuing new names for regions in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a firm response, India rejected China's actions, viewing them as attempts to misrepresent territorial rights and potentially impede bilateral relations.

This development is part of a broader pattern, with China setting up new administrative regions in disputed areas, intensifying an already complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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