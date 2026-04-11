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Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal in Limbo Amid Strained US-UK Relations

Britain has paused its deal to cede the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius, requiring U.S. approval due to the U.S.-British Diego Garcia air base. The delay stems from criticisms by U.S. President Trump and strained relations with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over military and diplomatic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:45 IST
Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal in Limbo Amid Strained US-UK Relations
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Britain has placed a temporary hold on its agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, citing the need for U.S. endorsement because of the strategically important U.S.-British Diego Garcia air base located there.

This move follows criticisms by U.S. President Donald Trump, who called the planned transfer a "big mistake," despite previously indicating it was the best deal Prime Minister Keir Starmer could achieve. In response, Britain is actively seeking formal U.S. approval, though the proposal has been excluded from the imminent parliamentary agenda.

The situation highlights growing tension between London and Washington, exacerbated by Starmer's hesitation to engage in the U.S.-Israeli conflict in Iran and limitations on U.S. military use of British bases, leading to mutual criticisms despite ongoing cooperation on defensive military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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