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Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module

The Punjab Police arrested three individuals involved in a cross-border arms smuggling operation, recovering six pistols. Investigations revealed links with Pakistan-based smugglers. The accused were supplying weapons to criminals in Punjab. Authorities are working to dismantle the network and have registered cases under the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:47 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module
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In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling ring with the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of six pistols, as confirmed by top officials.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that initial investigations point to the accused communicating with smugglers in Pakistan via social media to facilitate the illicit trade of arms into Punjab. These individuals then allegedly distributed the weapons to criminal factions within the state.

Key arrests include Mangal Singh, alias Manga, Pranav Sharma, alias Laddu, and Gaurav Rana, hailing from various parts of Amritsar. Among the pistols seized were models imported from China. The Amritsar Police Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, highlighted the intelligence-led operation that led to these detentions. The suspects have previous records and face charges under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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