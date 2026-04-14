Tragic Hit-and-Run on Ambala-Jagadhri Highway

A fatal hit-and-run accident occurred on the Ambala-Jagadhri Highway, resulting in the tragic death of a woman, police reported. The driver responsible for the accident fled the scene with the vehicle.

The incident sparked a police investigation as officials work to track down the unidentified driver. Despite bystanders' efforts to stop the driver, he managed to evade capture.

Authorities are now combing through CCTV footage from the area, including nearby Saha police station and sections of the highway, to locate and identify the vehicle involved.