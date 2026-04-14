Tragic Hit-and-Run on Ambala-Jagadhri Highway
A woman died after a hit-and-run incident near the Ambala-Jagadhri Highway. The driver fled the scene, prompting a police investigation. Bystanders tried to intervene, but the driver escaped. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal hit-and-run accident occurred on the Ambala-Jagadhri Highway, resulting in the tragic death of a woman, police reported. The driver responsible for the accident fled the scene with the vehicle.
The incident sparked a police investigation as officials work to track down the unidentified driver. Despite bystanders' efforts to stop the driver, he managed to evade capture.
Authorities are now combing through CCTV footage from the area, including nearby Saha police station and sections of the highway, to locate and identify the vehicle involved.
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