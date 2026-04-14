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A Historic Leap: Women's Reservation Act Garners Support in India

The Shiv Sena, under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, supports the Women's Reservation Act, expressing it as a crucial step in Indian democracy. It aims to secure 33% seats for women in legislation. The Act reflects Prime Minister Modi's commitment to inclusivity, justice, and gender equality in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:55 IST
A Historic Leap: Women's Reservation Act Garners Support in India
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  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena, announced support for the Women's Reservation Act, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He describes it as a historic measure that promises to enhance female representation in legislative assemblies, thereby writing a 'golden chapter' in Indian democracy.

The party's endorsement comes at a crucial juncture, as Parliament prepares for a special session to amend and implement the Act, ensuring 33% reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Shinde communicated this sentiment in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, calling it a transformative step that solidifies women's roles in governance and nation-building.

This initiative underscores PM Modi's dedication to justice, equality, and women's empowerment. With past initiatives like the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and Ujjwala Yojana, the government continues to uplift and empower women, creating opportunities while bolstering national security and India's global stature.

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