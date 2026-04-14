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Legislative Power Shift: Enabling Women’s Quota Bill in India

The introduction of a new bill aims to operationalize the Women's Reservation Act by increasing Lok Sabha and state assembly seats, accommodating a one-third reservation for women. Congress criticizes it as 'devious', suggesting potential harm to parliamentary democracy. The 2023 Act represents a historic stride in legislative representation for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:20 IST
Legislative Power Shift: Enabling Women’s Quota Bill in India
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  • India

The Indian government's recent move to introduce bills related to the Women's Quota Law and delimitation has sparked controversy. According to Congress, when a bill appears both 'mischievous' and 'devious', it poses a serious threat to parliamentary democracy. Significant changes are set to reshape the Lok Sabha landscape by the 2029 elections, increasing representatives up to 850 seats and ensuring one-third are reserved for women.

The draft Constitution amendment bill, which will be introduced in Parliament's special session, suggests increasing the number of seats in both state and Union territory assemblies. This action stems from the inclusion of a 33% reservation for women. Congress spokesperson, Jairam Ramesh, recently expressed his skepticism, emphasizing potential damage to democratic processes.

This amendment aims to allocate reserved seats for women by rotating them across different constituencies in states or Union territories. Furthermore, the bill seeks to amend Article 81 of the Constitution, adapting the definition of 'population' to the latest census data. As the government seeks to fast-track this monumental shift with special legislative gatherings, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains a landmark in empowering women in political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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